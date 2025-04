According to the Wall Street Journal, there has been a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi airport.



Russia has exchanged Ksenia Karelina (US citizen, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for donating $51 to Ukrainian army) for Artur Petrov (Russia… https://t.co/Z76oRwkvyzpic.twitter.com/7Pm30BFCgF